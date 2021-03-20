Sun safety tips for the first days of Spring

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter is behind us, but as we say hello to the first days of Spring and the weather warming up, the Skin Cancer Foundation is sharing tips to enjoy the warm, sunny weather safely.

If you’re headed outdoors, it’s recommended to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. The Skin Cancer Foundation advises applying sunscreen, seeking shade during peak sun hours and covering up with clothing, wide-brimmed hats and UV-blocking sunglasses.

The foundation also reported that just five sunburns doubles your risk of melanoma, one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer.

Sun Safety Tips from The Skin Cancer Foundation:

Apply one ounce of broad spectrum, SPF 30+ sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside.

Reapply sunscreen every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.

Seek the shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Cover up with clothing, wide-brimmed hats and UV-blocking sunglasses.

For more information, visit SkinCancer.org.

