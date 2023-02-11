Suspect crashes car into pond after police pursuit in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW CO. — A police pursuit resulted in an arrest after the suspect's vehicle crashed into a pond in Bartholomew County Friday.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of State Road 46 and E State St. The vehicle was known to law enforcement as being driven by a man with an active warrant for failing to appear on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The suspect initially stopped his vehicle, but after being ordered to exit the vehicle, he sped away from the scene. Police pursued the suspect until he exited the roadway near the intersection of Taylor Rd. and Waycross Dr. From there, the suspect drove down a hill into the lawn of a residence until finally crashing into a pond in a neighborhood.

The suspect exited the vehicle and was arrested as he came to shore.

The suspect received routine medical clearance and was then transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

The suspect's vehicle was recovered from the pond after a several hour-long operation by the Bartholomew County Water Rescue Dive Team.