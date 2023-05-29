Sycamore School 7th grader is a connoisseur of learning

INDIANAPOLIS — Gavin Sigua is an assiduous student who not only likes to spell, but also participates in Quiz Bowl, MATHCOUNTS and taekwondo.

He’s a connoisseur of learning.

Connoisseur is also the word that earned him the top spot at this year’s IUPUI Regional Spelling Bee.

“That was a common word in my Spell Bowl,” Sigua said.

The Sycamore School 7th grader is looking forward to competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“I think it's a great opportunity to meet other people who like the same hobby as me,” Sigua said. “I think it's also a great opportunity to be on a national stage and really see how well you can perform compared to other people around the country.”

Sigua says the element of chance is stressful.

“The competition itself is really nerve wracking because it's very luck-based. If you get a word you know well, you can move on really easily. But if you get a really hard word that you don't know, then you might be eliminated from the competition really fast.”

Sigua is excited to participate in all of the Bee Week activities which include workshops and excursions around Washington D.C.