Ten Point Coalition expanding

More neighborhoods are reaching out for help to curb violence.
WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports. There have been 179 homicides in Indianapolis so far this year, at this point last year there were 156. The city is on pace for another record breaking year when it comes to homicides and some neighborhoods are dealing with violence for the first time.
Posted at 1:30 AM, Sep 03, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — There have been at least 179 homicides in Indianapolis so far this year. At this point last year, there were 156.

The city is on pace for another record-breaking year when it comes to homicides and some neighborhoods are dealing with violence for the first time.

The leaders of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition say more neighborhoods are reaching out for help.

WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports on how Ten Point works, and why some say it's key to cutting down crime.

