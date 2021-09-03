Ten Point Coalition expanding

INDIANAPOLIS — There have been at least 179 homicides in Indianapolis so far this year. At this point last year, there were 156.

The city is on pace for another record-breaking year when it comes to homicides and some neighborhoods are dealing with violence for the first time.

The leaders of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition say more neighborhoods are reaching out for help.

WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports on how Ten Point works, and why some say it's key to cutting down crime.

