The inspiring story behind the Indianapolis Ballet

The Indianapolis Ballet is celebrating its founder's birthday by encouraging the community to donate to the organization's emergency relief fund.
Posted at 1:03 AM, Jun 11, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Ballet is celebrating its founders birthday by encouraging the community to donate to the organization's emergency relief fund.

On Monday, WRTV told you about about the company's roller coaster season, but now we're taking a deeper look at how Victoria Lyras brought the important art form of ballet back to Indianapolis.

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez shares her unlikely and inspiring story.

