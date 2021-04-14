The Source Entrepreneurship Center in Haughville needs a hand to keep helping others

INDIANAPOLIS — The Source Entrepreneurship Center has helped at least 1,200 business owners and there are hundreds of success stories. The plan is to keep on helping in Haughville and beyond.

“It’s like a gift; everything is in this box that you need for your small business,” said Shea Bodyworks owner Saidah Pearsall.

Whether you are just starting out or looking to grow your business the center has resources to help local entrepreneurs and small businesses soar.

“Victoria is one who came through our program, through the seed fund in particular. Her products were featured in Glamour magazine,” said Pearsall.

Steve Thrash is talking about Victoria Smith the owner of Make It Classy beauty products.

“When they come to us, they are in a certain place in their journey, so what we do is we create resources in each stage of that journey,” said Steve Thrash.

Thrash knows all about running a successful business. He did that for years before selling his company and switching gears.

“Haughville for me is a way to give back it’s a dream of mine to stay working with entrepreneurs,” said Thrash.

Since 2019, he’s been living the dream, but like many places, the center is struggling right now during the pandemic, and needs funding to keep helping new business owners like Beverle Kane.

“They are right here in my own neighborhood,” said Kane.

Kane launched “Revisit Your Photos Now” a service that helps people make sure their legacy lives on one kodak moment at a time.

“People tend to trust the people who live in their community that they are going to help them navigate the terrain,” said Pearsall.

She wasn’t afraid to step out and start because she had the support of the source in Haughville.

The programs offered are free or at low cost and scholarships are available.

