‘Those numbers speak pretty loudly’: Inside a COVID-19 unit at IU Methodist

INDIANAPOLIS — Experts say COVID-19 numbers are trending in the wrong direction. IU Health Methodist and University Hospitals are two of countless around central Indiana seeing and feeling the increase in coronavirus patients.

IU Health said there are 74 patients are between the two Indianapolis hospitals with COVID-19 on Wednesday. On Friday, that number was 57 patients and 51 of those patients were unvaccinated. Health officials acknowledge, there are patients with breakthrough cases, including immunocompromised Hoosiers.

However, Methodist Hospitalist Dr. Warren Gavin said the majority of those cases are spending a few days in the hospital and going home.

None of those patients are ending up on ventilators, which he said is telling on why folks need to get vaccinated.

As for what’s next, Dr. Gavin said he hopes the surge starts to dissipate soon, but is preparing for another long few weeks of increased cases.