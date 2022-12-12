Tik Tok star Walker Hayes to headline tour at White River

INDIANAPOLIS – Walter Hayes will headline the Duck Buck Tour at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in 2023 with Ingrid Andress, and BRELAND.

Walter Hayes, known for his hit single “Fancy Like” featured on a nationwide Applebee’s commercial will perform live at TCU Amphitheater on Aug. 4, 2023, as part of the Jack Daniel’s Concert Series.

“I can’t wait to get back out on tour,” Hayes said. “Headlining an arena tour for the first time this past year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out and the road has become our new home away from home. All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don’t take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it!”

Hayes was one of the top streaming artists in country music last year. The country star earned a GRAMMY nomination, six Billboard Music Awards nominations, five AMA awards nominations, a CMA nomination, and his first No. 1 on country radio.

The tour gets its name from the chorus of a song on Hayes’ recent album “Country Stuff The Album” in which the Mobile, AL native sings “I like shooting ducks and bucks / I like mud tires on my trucks / I like blue jeans, guitar strings and dirt roads.”

Hayes will tour with Ingrid Andress, 4x Grammy nominated singer-songwriter and BRELAND, platinum-selling, Amazon Music artist.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com [livenation.com].

Join the Walker Hayes Fan Club to be the first to get tickets. A pre-sale for Fan Club members will be live on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local, through Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. Visit walkerhayes.com [walkerhayes.com] to join and learn more.