Together forever: A couple's love story that endured through Alzheimer's

Nikki DeMentri talks with the daughter of a couple diagnosed with Alzheimer's just three months apart.
Posted at 8:04 PM, Nov 08, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Together forever, in health, and especially in sickness. The battle one Indianapolis couple had with Alzheimer's and the daughter who cared for them both until the end.

The Alzheimer's Association estimates more than six million Americans over the age of 65 live with the disease, and that number is expected to more than double by 2050 to nearly 13 million Americans.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about Alzheimer's through the eyes of a Carmel woman who cared for both parents living with the disease.

