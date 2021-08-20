Toll of pandemic hitting healthcare workers especially hard

INDIANAPOLIS — Many healthcare workers put on brave faces for their patients. That has been especially true while they're working through this pandemic.

However, when they have moments alone, many of them break down from the overwhelming pressure the pandemic is putting on them and their colleagues.

Dr. Adam B. Hill is one of those healthcare workers. He explained to WRTV why he shared this tweet:

"It just felt like this exhale of tears, of anxiety, worry, fear of the uncertainty, some anger, a little bit of emotional exhaustion that our wells of empathy that we pour out every day are running dry," Dr. Hill said. "I think that it's okay to find ways to release that so other people have permission to know they can share the vulnerable side of themselves too."

Hill is the Division Chief of Pediatric Palliative Care at Riley Hospital for Children. In his role, he works with young patients who are facing life-limiting illnesses. When visitor restrictions were put in place because of the pandemic, they impacted his patients and their families.

"That was so tough to see and live through. That is heartbreaking to know that through some of the toughest times of their lives, they didn't have their people, their connections, their support network," he said.

Many people saw Dr. Hill's tweet and shared the struggles they too have faced while working in healthcare during this pandemic. He's received support from thousands of people online thanks in big part to actor Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey on the hit show Grey's Anatomy, retweeting his picture.

"It was incredibly kind and gracious of her. She's been a huge ally using her platform as an actress in a medical role to bring attention to the medical community. Incredibly grateful to her that she uses her platform in that way."

Along with being in healthcare, Hill is also a husband and father. He's sharing his story, hoping to humanize not only himself, but the thousands of other healthcare who need their communities to do their part to end this pandemic.

"Please consider getting vaccinated and masking so that we can move past this together."