Top doctor in Owen County rescinds mask mandate recommendation

WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports. Mask mandate removed while many central Indiana school districts are reinstating some pandemic protocols, a top doctor in Owen County is dropping the recommendation that she says would keep kids safe.
Posted at 1:08 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 01:08:58-04

OWEN COUNTY — Mask mandate removed. While many central Indiana school districts are reinstating some pandemic protocols, the top doctor in Owen County is dropping the recommendation that she says would keep kids safe.

This comes after backlash from parents and residents, similar to what we've seen in communities across the country.

WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports, speaking with the head of the Owen County Health Department about her decision to go against the health protocols she believes are best.

