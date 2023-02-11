Traffic Stop leads ISP to 154 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $2.8 million

INDIANAPOLIS — 154 pounds of cocaine was discovered by an Indiana State Trooper after a traffic stop on I-70 near Post Road on Friday.

Around 2:30 p.m., a state trooper pulled over a Peterbilt Semi, with no trailer on I-70 eastbound near Post Road for failing to signal a lane change.

While conducting the traffic stop and speaking to the driver, the trooper noticed indications of potential criminal activity and called for a K9 to assist with an investigation.

Indiana State Police K9 Cole arrived at the scene with his handler and did an open-air sniff around the vehicle. K9 Cole was able to sniff out the odor of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 154 pounds of cocaine inside the semi.

The ISP Drug Investigations Section estimates the value of this amount of cocaine to be 2.8 million dollars.

The driver was arrested on drug charges and transported to the Marion Country Jail.