Two cousins give back to Indianapolis community by "Making Men Better"

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Allen and Jesse Dickerson are two cousins who were thinking of ways to give back to their community.

"We as men, we want to feel good and look good as well. I think that putting on a suit allows people to respect you a little more, you feel more confident, you feel more empowered," Allen said.

One thing they know for certain is how to dress. Another is knowing that looking good can lead to new opportunities like landing a new job.

That's why Allen said they launched the Making Men Better Program and Suit Closet which provides a new suits to any man who needs one between the ages of 16 and 45. They believe having a suit can be life changing.

"With making men better we understand in our community there's a lot of disparities. There's a lot of social economic factors that we deal with on a daily basis," Allen said.

The suits come with designer names and in a store, there would be a price tag to prove it. But instead of cash the suits here are given out for free. The only requirement is taking the Making Men Better class on leadership.

"We talk about different issues like leadership, integrity, manhood purpose, mental health, financial freedom and become debt free," Allen said.

After launching last month, 20 men have already completed the program and have received their new tailored suit. Dickerson it only took seconds to see a boot in their pride.

"When they came out in it they were dressed, they were feeling amazing, you saw a smile on their face. You could see the confidence they had," Dickerson said.

Click here to find out more: http://gabrielmbc.org/making_men_better_program