Two people dead after separate overnight crashes

Posted at 11:08 AM, Dec 31, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS—IMPD is investigating after two separate car crashes left two people dead Friday night.

IMPD officers responded to a single vehicle crash at N Tibbs Ave and Steeples Blvd Friday night.

Police confirmed that the crash was fatal.

IMPD officers responded to another single vehicle crash at E 82nd St and Westfield Blvd. This crash was also confirmed as fatal.

IMPD is investigating both crashes and does not have additional information for either of them at this time.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the deceased persons.

This is a developing story.

