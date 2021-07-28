Watch
NewsWorking For You

Actions

Uprise Indy employs Brookside residents

items.[0].videoTitle
WRTV's Nicole Griffin reports. Leaders at Brookside Development Corp. on the near east side are expanding their efforts to help the most vulnerable in their community. The corporation has created employment opportunities for those they serve through three businesses.
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 23:03:09-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders at Brookside Development Corporation on the near east side of Indianapolis are expanding their efforts to help the most vulnerable in their community.

The corporation has created employment opportunities for those they served through three businesses.

WRTV's Nicole Griffin reports on how it's part of a goal of theirs to help transform their neighborhood and be known for something other than violence, addiction, and poverty.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.