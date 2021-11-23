Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to Hoosiers in need in areas of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of volunteers with the MLT Outreach Center went door to door over the weekend, delivering Thanksgiving meals to folks on the east side.

The group passed out over 350 meals to those in need who live in the 46218 and 46226 zip code areas.

“The 46218 and the 46226 [zip codes] are food desert areas so the need is very great,” said LaShauna Triplett, MLT Outreach Center co-president.

Prior to the giveaway, Triplett and her team at the MLT Outreach Center canvased the community, collecting information from neighbors and seeing what other additional needs they might have besides a Thanksgiving meal.

“Go into the community and check on your neighbors and distribute the resources that we have available,” she said. “We know that one of the traumas is when our children come hungry. So to see a child that is hungry, it’s hurtful. It causes behavior [and] mental health issues, so we want to be able to remove as many as those barriers as we can."

Warren Central High School coach freshman offensive coordinator Dwayne Brown says he hopes to teach his students “to help our community and be better men. That’s why as a coach I want them to do and I hope that they learn from me.”

“We are an east side school, we want to help take care of an east side neighborhood,” Brown said. “No matter if it’s in Warren Township or not. So it made it easy to get the kids and come out here.”

