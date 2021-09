INDIANAPOLIS — September is National Safe Home Month. For many Hoosiers, keeping up with repairs to make their home safer can be a bit challenging.

That's why dozens of volunteers from CICOA spent Saturday morning helping low-income seniors with repairs and improvements.

They went to work in the Garfield Park neighborhood, building a wheelchair ramp and cleaning the yard for two residents who have been injured in their home the past year.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.