Walking group encourages women to focus on self-care during the pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic may have put a damper on some things and caused some people to gain some pandemic pounds now an initiative is helping women shed weight and stay in a positive mental space. "Sisters Together" started in Boston and made its way to the Circle City.

It's a way to foster a positive fitness environment for Black women specifically but is inclusive of women from all walks of life.

This program has been around since 2007 and was created by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

The official title is "Sisters Together: Move More and Eat Better." The center for Urban Health and Wellness is proud of what it has become especially during the pandemic. These women meet up in parks all around Indy just to walk on Saturdays. It's a sisterhood. A way to get started and a way to stay active. These ladies are a force on Facebook too the group has hundreds of members.

"We talked about social distancing when you walk, but we are going to walk because we still knew that this was important. Not just for the physical but for mental health; being connected with other people,” said executive director Rhonda Bayless.

“I don't care what level you are on when you are trying to make a change. You need people who will support you where you are," Bayless said. "Women like you, who look like you, from the same community, to say, 'hey, I am out here with you, let’s do this walk.'"

Here’s the schedule.

