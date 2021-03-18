Ways to support a person trapped in an abusive relationship

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez spoke with a Well Being Advocate at Coburn Place to discuss what people can do to help someone trapped in an abusive or violent relationship.

Sam Ryan says to never engage in victim shaming, and to support the person.

Ways that you can support the person are by:



Believe the person. Develop a safety plan or text alert. Be aware. Learn about the issue of domestic violence because it's a complicated matter.

Watch the video above for much more of the interview.

Places to visit for additional domestic violence help:

