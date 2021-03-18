Menu

Watch
NewsWorking For You

Actions

Ways to support a person trapped in an abusive relationship

items.[0].videoTitle
WRTV speaks with Coburn Place to learn how people can best support domestic violence victims.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 10:04:17-04

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez spoke with a Well Being Advocate at Coburn Place to discuss what people can do to help someone trapped in an abusive or violent relationship.

Sam Ryan says to never engage in victim shaming, and to support the person.

Ways that you can support the person are by:

  1. Believe the person.
  2. Develop a safety plan or text alert.
  3. Be aware.
  4. Learn about the issue of domestic violence because it's a complicated matter.

Watch the video above for much more of the interview.

Places to visit for additional domestic violence help:

  • The Julian Center
  • Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence
  • Domestic Violence Network
  • Wheeler Mission
  • Holy Family Shelter
  • Dove Recovery House for Women
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.