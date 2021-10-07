'We don't deserve to live around trash': Garbage piles overwhelm east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents at an apartment complex on Indy's east side are overwhelmed by the amount of uncollected trash beginning to pile up.

"Help. Help. Help us, anybody! Please help us," said Dana Adams-Jones, a nine year tenant at the Washington Pointe Apartments.

Adams-Jones is concerned about her health and safety as piles of trash lie on the ground next to overflowing dumpsters.

"We don't deserve to live around trash, to breathe in trash; That's nothing but germs. We have children out here," she said.

On Wednesday, WRTV watched people struggle to get their trash into the already full dumpster and school children get on and off the bus in the same area as the mounds of trash.

"They're getting off the bus in trash and this is ridiculous," Adams-Jones said.

On Sept. 28, the Marion County Public Health Department inspected the property and issued three violations for the trash.

The health department said it received an additional complaint on Monday.

The property has until Oct. 12 to clean the mess up or it can be issued a fine or taken to court.

WRTV went to the front office looking for answers as to what's going on with the trash. We were told the manager was gone for the day, but the property was in the process of cleaning the waste up.

"Who wants to look at that? Who wants to smell that? It's so unsanitary and unsafe," Mirtala Cooley said.

Cooley told WRTV on Sunday she's been begging the complex to do something about this and maintenance issues inside her apartment.

On Wednesday, she said nothing has changed. Raccoons, flies and rats still surround the dumpster.

"It's incredibly frustrating. It's disgusting for what we pay for these apartments," she said. "Yes, they are income based, but still, nobody should have to live like this. I would not want my worst enemy to live like this."

WRTV called and emailed Kittle Properties who oversees Washington Pointe Apartments and is awaiting a response.

If the trash at the apartment complex is not cleaned up by Oct.12, the heath department said it can enter the property to correct the violation. The property would have to foot the bill.

WRTV will keep track of what happens and let you know if it's picked up in time.