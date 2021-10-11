'We need help': Indianapolis organization asking for coats ahead of donation drive

INDIANAPOLIS — A local grass roots organization needs the community's help as it prepares for its seventh annual coat drive.

"We need help. These kids need to be warm for the winter. If you can, come help," said Creating A New Society President Ralph Dorsey.

Winter is around the corner and Dorsey and Nicole Glass, the organization's vice president, want to make sure children up to 17 years old are prepared.

"With the upcoming months, we just never know, the temps will get frigid. The kids are gonna need a coat and the need is greater," Glass said.

The organization is gearing up for it's coat drive on Nov. 13.

Coats will be given away at the John Boner Center off East 10th Street from 9 a.m. until all they're all are gone.

Last year, the organization was able to help around 500 children on the east side.

This year, the goal is to give out 600-700 coats, but Glass said COVID-19 has made it challenging.

"It has been extremely hard to even find coats this year with the demand being so high and inventory being so low," Glass said. "It's been harder on us as a team to even find the coats. The prices have almost doubled than this time last year."

Usually gently used jackets are accepted, but new ones are preferred due to COVID-19.

Donations are important for Creating A New Society because a lot of money comes out pocket.

"There's been jobs lost, families impacted, so it's personal to us this year," Glass said.

So, as the cold approaches, the organization is calling on the community to help a child in need get a jacket they deserve.

"Just because the lack of help in the urban communities, so many kids that's left without, it's a blessing to be able to help them," Dorsey said.

The organization's leaders said they are also in need of clothing racks.

If you would like to help, the drop off location is at William and Bluitt on 5252 E. 38th St. For donations you can call 317-400-0993, and contributions can be sent via CashApp to $STEAMUP2WARMUP.