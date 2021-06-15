Wish granted: 10-year-old twins from Plainfield train with police K-9

PLAINFIELD — It was a wish come true for twin boys in Plainfield. Caleb and Kaden, 10, are both living with a severe form of Cystic Fibrosis.

The boys love police K-9's and hope to train one so their legacy could live on in the dog service.

On Monday afternoon, Officer Rob Prichard and his K-9, Bubba Jocko, helped grant that wish.

They surprised the twins at Hummel Park for a special training session. The boys and their father said this was an experience they will never forget.

"It was a really cool experience for us," the twins said. "That we get to experience this and stuff. It was really fun."

"This is about the best day I think that we've had in a long, long time," Brandon Ratliff, the boys father added. "Besides the day that they were born, obviously, and when my daughters were born. It was exciting. Just the smile on their face. Being able to experience what we hope they'll experience later on in life, it just put the biggest smile on my face. You have no idea."

The Plainfield community came out to cheer for the boys as they trained with the K-9 and the twins received a certificate of appreciation for their hard work.