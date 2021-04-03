Woman concerned about safety after stray bullet goes through bedroom window

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is looking for answers after a bullet came through her apartment window while she slept. Her boyfriend and three-year-old daughter were also home at the time.

It happened early Monday morning at The View on 79th apartment complex in Washington Township.

As of Friday afternoon the window still had not been boarded up or replaced.

“We heard a loud noise. It scared us. We jumped out of our sleep,” Sameka Davis said. She lives in the apartment hit by the bullet.

The bullet came into her bedroom window and through her closet door.

“I could've got shot in my head so that's terrifying. My daughter could've just got up to come in the bedroom with us and then shot that's terrifying,” Davis said.

She explained she just moved into the apartment a few weeks ago and she doesn’t think her family was targeted, but she said that doesn’t make it any less scary.

“It was only one round. That leads me to believe that maybe somebody was playing with a gun, somebody misfired the gun, they didn't know a bullet was in the chamber, something ignorant happened which means that someone ignorant has a firearm and doesn't know what they're doing with it and that is terrifying because there are children,” Davis said.

She said she hasn’t been able to get any answers from the apartment complex management about her window and when it will be fixed. A manager in the office said they are aware of the incident and a police investigation, however, they didn't have an answer when asked when the window would be repaired.

For now, Davis is focusing on reminding people to think about the potential consequences before picking up a gun.

“The world makes it look so glitz and glam with the oh I got this, I got that, you know AK…. but they don’t process the real reality that comes behind it until it already happens and we wait until it is too late to have feelings for it, when we know it's going to happen before it happens,” Davis said. “It is ridiculous. What if my daughter lost her life because somebody was playing with a gun at three in the morning?”

