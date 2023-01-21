Women Behind the Badge aims to increase diversity of IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS — Push ups, sit ups and lots of hard work.

Dozens of women got the chance to train, ask questions and learn from female Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Saturday.

“I wanna make a difference in the community," Kyra Davis said.

The 20-year-old has big dreams of being a police officer. Helping people has always been her calling.

She started out going to nursing school and realized her true passion is law enforcement.

“I wanna be there as much as I can for people. I know that life isn’t always easy and that you’re gonna have bad times so it’s us as officers to be there for one another and pick them up when they’re down," Davis said.

Saturday marked the 10th Women Behind the Badge Workshop IMPD has hosted.

Commander Ida Williams says it’s helped bridge a gap in the community.

“This workshop is really just to educate our community about what it takes to be a female officer. IMPD is hiring, everyone knows that. Not only are we hiring, but we’re really looking to get more women," Williams said.

Women consist of about half of our country’s population, yet only make up 13 percent of law enforcement.

IMPD’s goal is to increase that number to 30 percent by 2030.

“They sometimes think because we’re women, are we capable? Do we have the skill set or the mental ability to do this job? The answer is yes. And even better," she said.

As for Davis, she’s looking forward to the day she can share her story with new recruits.

“Hopefully one day I’ll get on and I’ll be able to go to the women behind the badge and tell my story and help others.”

For more information on IMPD recruitment, click here.