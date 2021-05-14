WRTV and Scripps Howard Foundation work to connect students with books

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanks to your generous donations, along with the Scripps Howard Foundation, you are giving hundreds of children in the Indianapolis area access to their very own books.

It’s part of the “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign.

A special book fair was held for students at Urban Act Academy, on the the city's east side, on Friday.

Members of the WRTV team were also on hand to help each student pick out two books to call their own.

“It is kind of like Christmas has come a little bit early. They are able to pick material that they are excited about and that they are willing and ready to read and we know that if a student is engaged in the material, they're more likely to learn,” Mark Humphrey, Assistant Principal at Urban Act Academy said.

That is the goal of the 2020 “If You Give a Child a Book …” childhood literacy campaign. And, thanks to more than $15,000 in donations, more than 3,000 Scholastic books have been given to kids at South Elementary School and Urban Act Academy.

Many of the children at these schools did not have access to books at home.

If you want to help our mission to empower children through literacy click here.