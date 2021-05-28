WRTV Fact Check Friday: Do I have to respond to this card from the Indiana Election Division?

INDIANAPOLIS — It's not junk mail.

You probably received a card from the Indiana Election Division making sure you live at the address you use to vote.

Here's a look at what it means.

Question

Can I be prevented from voting if I don't respond to the card?

Answer

The Indiana Election Division sent four postcards to the Sanchez home. My wife and I vote in-person, and our kids in college vote absentee.

The address verification cards are good, so no action is necessary. If your postcard is addressed to someone who doesn't live in your home, then you need to write "Return to Sender" on the front of the post card.

So will this impact someone's ability to vote? Here's your Fact Check.

WRTV photo The Indiana Election Division sent cards to voters for address verification.

The state will seek to find voters who moved with a second mailer. Those who don't respond by Aug. 27 will be classified as "inactive," but they can still vote in the 2024 Presidential Election year.

Inactive voters can still cast a ballot, but expect a conversation at the polling site to explain your situation. Voters who ignore this whole process through 2024 could see their registration canceled.

Under canceled status, your name will not be listed on the Election Day poll list after 2024. If you moved from your original address, then you may be unable to vote in any elections in 2025 and beyond without a new registration.

WRTV photo Residents should write "return to sender" on the back of their voter verification postcard if they are not the voter listed under the address.

So how much is this costing taxpayers? The legislature set aside $2.5 million for this effort.

The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 requires states to do voter list maintenance. Indiana state law requires the secretary of state to do this every two years.

When it comes to voter registration and taking care of your status, you can go to IndianaVoters.in.gov.

We'd like to hear what's on your mind.

Is there something you have been wondering about?

Is there a story we've covered that you'd like to see the resolution to?

Are you looking for more information behind a decision that's been made in your community?

Send your questions to workingforyou@wrtv.com