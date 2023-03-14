WRTV legend Barbara Boyd honored in Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV legend and longtime Indianapolis journalist, Barbara Boyd was honored by the Indiana Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate recognized Boyd with the Concurrent Resolution 31: honoring the lifetime achievements of Indianapolis journalist, Barbara Boyd.

The resolution was presented by Senator J.D Ford.

"Boyd was born on April 27, 1929 and has lived an inspirational life as a trailblazing journalist and continues to lead active efforts to promote opportunities for Indiana students of color," Senator Ford said.

Barbara Boyd was Indiana's first black woman broadcast journalist and one of the first women to anchor a newscast. She spent 25 years at WRTV between 1969 and 1994.

WRTV Archives Barbara Boyd was Indiana’s first African-American female journalist. She worked at WRTV for 25 years from 1969 through 1994.





In 1973, Boyd reported from her hospital bed at Community Health as she recovered after having a mastectomy.

Using her own experience, she empowered women to take control of their health and seek preventative medical care.

Senator Ford went on to highlight the many achievements of Boyd that extend beyond her work in journalism, such as her involvement in organizations like The March of Dimes, the NAACP and the Indiana Make a Wish Foundation, as well as her over 50-year volunteer work with the United Negro College Fund.

WRTV

"Boyd revolutionized the field of journalism for women and people of color, committed her life to community service and brought essential awareness to critical issues, creating a legacy that will forever serve as inspiration to young Hoosiers striving to break barriers and lead lives in the service of others," Senator Ford said.

WRTV Archives Barbara Boyd was Indiana’s first African-American female journalist. She worked at WRTV for 25 years from 1969 through 1994.





Boyd has also been awarded with four Casper Broadcasting Awards from the Community Service Council of Indianapolis, was named Woman of the Year by the American Cancer Society, received awards from the Indianapolis Press Club, The Indiana State Medical Association and The Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation, was named one of Indianapolis Top Ten Women by the IndyStar for three consecutive years, was a recipient of the MLK Freedom Award, and was inducted in to the Indianapolis Hall of Fame.

PREVIOUS: PHOTOS: Barbara Boyd through the years (wrtv.com)

Several other senators gave remarks describing how Boyd's resilience in her time paved the way for so many people's careers in Indiana and beyond.

"You are a trailblazer for the country. And what you did and your strength and bravery brough forth a movement in this city that will never be repaid," Senator Taylor said. "I want to say personally thank you for the lives that you didn't get recognized for touching and to say that you are blessing to the entire city of Indianapolis and to the state of Indiana."

Boyd told WRTV what this day meant for her.

WRTV

"This city has embraced me in every way possible," Boyd said. "My house blew up, the city came big time and embraced me. I had breast cancer, the city embraced me, big time and just brought me love every time I turn around."

"It means everything to me to be loved the way this city has loved me," she said.