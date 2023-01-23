Watch Now
WRTV's "If You Give a Child a Book" begins at South Elementary School in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE — WRTV and Indy Fuel mascot Nitro visited the South Elementary Dolphins in Martinsville this morning for our first round of "If you give a book" donations. Each student receives three books.

If you'd like to donate, visit https://www.wrtv.com/giveabook. $5 gives one book to a Hoosier kid.

WRTV's "If You Give a Child a Book" begins at South Elementary School in Martinsville

