Tips for preparing your home for the incoming extreme cold weather

Charles Krupa/AP
A man finishes shoveling his walkway after a winter storm dumped about a foot of snow. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 12:34:32-05

INDIANAPOLIS –WRTV weather team predicts extremely cold temperatures approaching this week and provides a list of tips for preparing your home for extreme cold.

  • If you have sinks and faucets on an exterior wall, leave a small trickle of water running and the cabinets open so heat can reach the pipes.
  • Keep garage doors down and closed at all times.
  •  If you have a crawlspace, close the vents and make sure that your heater is working and set between at least 55 degrees and 60 degrees.
  • If your pipes do freeze, use a space heater to thaw them out but be careful-make sure it’s away from objects and that you don’t leave it unattended.
  • To make sure your furnace is working properly, walk around your house and make sure no registers or grills are blocked; that way, the warm air can flow smoothly throughout the house.
  • Keep out cold with insulation, caulking, and weather stripping.
