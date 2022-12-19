Tips for preparing your home for the incoming extreme cold weather

INDIANAPOLIS –WRTV weather team predicts extremely cold temperatures approaching this week and provides a list of tips for preparing your home for extreme cold.
- If you have sinks and faucets on an exterior wall, leave a small trickle of water running and the cabinets open so heat can reach the pipes.
- Keep garage doors down and closed at all times.
- If you have a crawlspace, close the vents and make sure that your heater is working and set between at least 55 degrees and 60 degrees.
- If your pipes do freeze, use a space heater to thaw them out but be careful-make sure it’s away from objects and that you don’t leave it unattended.
- To make sure your furnace is working properly, walk around your house and make sure no registers or grills are blocked; that way, the warm air can flow smoothly throughout the house.
- Keep out cold with insulation, caulking, and weather stripping.