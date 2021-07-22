Youth Grow Indy providing summer jobs for teens, feeding community

INDIANAPOLIS — A local organization is working to help families put fresh food on the table while giving teenagers a summer job. Youth Grow Indy helps provide produce for families who live in the area near Douglass Park.

Danielle Guerin started the program after seeing the impact a lack of fresh and healthy food can have on the community.

“There are a lot of diet related illnesses that are predominant in the black community like diabetes, heart disease… and when you are in a food desert you don't have access to this healthy food. We have our Safeway and then Save A Lot further down, but other than that there really isn't a food store in this neighborhood, so it's people causing people to have all these illnesses that can be prevented,” said Guerin.

The Program is run through her non-profit, Soul Food Project. They’ve been feeding 10 families in the neighborhood through a veggie box program. They sell the rest of the food at farmers markets.

