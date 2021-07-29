Watch
Zionsville School Board changes its mask guidelines

Masks will be required for students younger than 12.
WRTV's Amber Grigley reports. The Central Indiana school districts are reconsidering their COVID-19 protocols as the CDC offers new guidance as the new school year quickly approaches. On Tuesday, the board of Zionsville Community Schools decided to change its latest rules to make masks mandatory for students under 12 who can't get vaccinated.
Posted at 1:01 AM, Jul 29, 2021
ZIONSVILLE — The Central Indiana school districts are reconsidering their COVID-19 protocols as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers new guidance as the new school year quickly approaches.

On Wednesday night, the Board of Zionsville Community Schools decided to change its latest rules to make masks mandatory for students under 12 who can't get vaccinated.

Fired up parents weighed in ahead of the vote. Parents said the decision is a reversal of the rules that were released a few weeks ago.

In June, Zionsville Community Schools Superintendent, Scott Robison, said that masks would be strongly recommended for unvaccinated students, but not required. But after new CDC recommendations, the school board reconsidered.

Robison reminded parents on Wednesday that change was always possible especially as the Delta variant continues to spread in Indiana.

