British police say explosion outside of hospital in Liverpool was a terrorist incident

Peter Byrne/AP
Emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Counter-terrorism police in Britain are investigating an explosion at a hospital Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another. Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi that pulled up at Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before the explosion took place Sunday morning. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Britain Car Explosion Liverpool
Posted at 7:50 AM, Nov 15, 2021
LONDON — British police say an explosion in a taxi outside a hospital that killed a man is being treated as a terrorist incident, but the motive remains unclear.

Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest England, said the blast on Sunday at Liverpool Women's Hospital involved an improvised explosive device.

Jackson told media outlets that a taxi driver picked up a passenger, who asked to be taken to the hospital.

"As the taxi approached the drop-off point at the hospital, an explosion occurred from within the car," Jackson said, according to the BBC. "This quickly engulfed it in flames."

The explosion on Sunday took place a "short distance away" from a Remembrance Day program.

"We cannot at this time draw any connection with this, but it is a line of inquiry we are pursuing," Jackson said, according to the BBC.

The male passenger in the taxi died in the explosion. The driver was able to escape from the car. He was treated at a local hospital for his injuries but has since been released.

"Inquiries will now continue to seek to understand how the device was built, the motivation for the incident, and to understand if anyone else was involved in it," Jackson said.

Four men in their 20s have been detained under the Terrorism Act in connection with the explosion.

