Watch

Actions

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home, official says

items.[0].image.alt
Dieu Nalio Chery/AP
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview in his office in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Moise told The Associated Press Wednesday that he will serve out his term despite rising violence, poor economic performance and months of protests over unresolved allegations of corruption in his predecessor’s administration. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Jovenel Moise Haiti
Posted at 7:05 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 07:05:16-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — An official says Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence.

Interim Premier Claude Joseph says First Lady Martine Moïse is hospitalized.

Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.”

He said Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control on Wednesday.

The killing comes amid deepening political and economic instability and a spike in gang violence.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!