Israeli experts announce discovery of more Dead Sea scrolls

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have announced dozens of newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text.

They were found in a desert cave and were believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.

The fragments of parchment bear lines of Greek text from the books of Zechariah and Nahum and have been dated around the first century based on the writing style, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

They are the first new scrolls found in archaeological excavations in 60 years.

The fragments were found in a cave in a remote canyon in the desert south of Jerusalem.

