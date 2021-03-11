Lawmakers in Mexico advance bill that would legalize marijuana in country

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s lower chamber approved a marijuana legalization bill Wednesday, setting the country on the path to becoming one of the world’s largest legal marijuana markets.

Deputies approved the legislation in general terms, but continued debating details late into the night.

The approved legislation, which needs to return to the Senate, would permit recreational use of marijuana, but establish a system of licenses required for the entire chain of production, distribution, transformation and sales.

It would also require that individuals, and not just associations of users, would need a permit to grow plants for personal use.