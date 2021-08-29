US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting Kabul airport, Taliban says

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban spokesman says a U.S. military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there.

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday.

U.S. military officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighborhood just northwest of Kabul’s international airport Sunday as the U.S. evacuation there winds down following the Taliban’s lightning takeover of the country, killing a child.

The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.

The strikes come a day after the U.S. Embassy in Kabul urged Americans to “immediately” leave the airport Saturday due to a “specific, credible threat.”

In a security alert, the embassy said all U.S. citizens in the vicinity of the Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) should leave, including those in the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side.

The alert also said U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and stay away from all airport gates as the threat is assessed.

Also, President Joe Biden announced Sunday afternoon that U.S. commanders informed him that another attack in Kabul is highly likely in the next 24 to 36 hours. He said the situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high.

Biden said he has directed commanders to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection.

A White House official told reporters Saturday evening that a total of 2,000 people were evacuated from Kabul from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. A total of 11 U.S. military flights carried out 1,400 evacuees and seven coalition flights carried 600, the official said.