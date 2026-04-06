WRTV announces new morning team, expands AM LIVE coverage starting May 4

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV-ABC will debut a new morning news team and expand its morning LIVE programming beginning May 4, bringing viewers more local coverage earlier in the day.

The station’s morning newscast, which previously aired Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 a.m. as a hybrid live and recorded broadcast, will now be fully live and expand to three hours. Starting May 4, AM LIVE will air from 4 to 7 a.m.

The new WRTV morning team includes veteran anchors Karen Campbell and Marlee Thomas, meteorologist Tara Hastings and reporter Alan Selph.

“We’re proud to bring more LIVE, local news to Central Indiana viewers and continue investing in talented journalism,” said DuJuan McCoy, owner, president and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. “Expanding our morning coverage is only the beginning of many more improvements on our newly acquired station.”

Meet the new WRTV morning team

Karen Campbell brings nearly 20 years of experience in broadcast journalism and has been part of the Central Indiana community since 2019, including six years at WTHR. She previously reported in Baltimore and began her career in print journalism in Pennsylvania, earning a Keystone Press Award. She is active in the community, serving with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter and the Indianapolis Public Library’s African American History Committee.

Marlee joined Circle City Broadcasting in December 2024 as a lifestyle host and reporter on Life.Style.Live! She spent more than five years as a morning and evening lead anchor at WLFI in West Lafayette and has also served as the in-game host for Purdue Men’s Basketball for over five years. A Ball State University graduate and Hoosier native from near Kokomo, she was named to Greater Lafayette Commerce’s 2024 Top 10 Under 40.

Tara Hastings brings more than two decades of experience in broadcast meteorology, beginning her career in 2001. An Indiana native from Hammond and a Valparaiso University graduate, she has forecast in markets including Marquette, Green Bay, Toledo and Dayton before returning to Central Indiana in 2018. She holds the AMS seal of approval.

Alan Selph brings nearly a decade of experience in broadcast journalism, with reporting stops in Jacksonville, Chicago and Memphis. A Southern Illinois University graduate, he is an Emmy-nominated journalist also recognized by the Illinois News Broadcasters Association for his work.

The expanded AM LIVE broadcast will feature more live reporting, enhanced weather coverage and real-time traffic updates to help Central Indiana viewers start their day.

