A year later FBI still investigating financial firm with Fishers ties

FISHERS — The FBI is still conducting a criminal investigation into Drive Planning LLC, a financial firm that, as of last year, operated offices in Fishers, Florida, and Georgia.

WRTV Investigates broke the story in August 2024 about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s civil lawsuit against the Georgia-based financial company and its CEO for allegedly running a $300 million Ponzi scheme.

Criminal investigation underway a year later

The FBI’s Atlanta office announced in August 2024 that it was investigating Drive Planning LLC.

Drive Planning’s Fishers office was located in a co-working space at 8100 E 106th Street.

More than a year later, no criminal charges have been filed, and the FBI’s investigation remains ongoing.

“There is nothing new to report at this time,” Tony Thomas, an FBI spokesperson in Atlanta told WRTV in an email. “The investigation is ongoing.”

The FBI asked potential victims to fill out a form on its website.

The Drive Planning website and the social media accounts are no longer working.

The SEC’s complaint alleges that, from 2020 through at least June 2024, Drive Planning and its CEO Russell Todd Burkhalter, raised more than $300 million for purported real estate investments, telling investors their money would be used to fund land development projects.

Drive Planning LLC promised 10% interest every 3 months and encouraged investors to tap their savings, retirement accounts, and even open lines of credit to invest, according to the complaint.

Drive Planning and Burkhalter spent investor funds to fund his lavish style including buying clothing, jewelry and beauty treatments including $69,293 at Diamonds Direct and $75,785 at Louis Vuitton as well as $4.6 million on chartering private jets and luxury car services, the lawsuit alleged.

Investigators also allege at least $2 million in investor funds was used to buy a $3.1 million yacht called “Stillwater” for Burkhalter.

Indiana man tied to Drive Planning files for bankruptcy

Court documents allege Gerardo “Gerry” Linarducci of Indianapolis worked as a managing director of Drive Planning.

In June 2025, Linarducci filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, a type of bankruptcy that allows an individual to reorganize their debts and pay them off over time.

Linarducci’s bankruptcy filing lists dozens of creditors, including investors from Indiana, like Rachael Williamson of Batesville and Patrick McLoughlin of Noblesville.

In September 2024, Rachael Williamson filed a class action lawsuit which alleges Linarducci encouraged “countless” people to invest in Drive Planning and caused them to lose “large sums of money.”

Linarducci provided potential investors with Drive Planning promotional materials that touted a “10 percent return” and “$20,000 minimum” to invest, according to the lawsuit.

McLoughlin told WRTV he lost $250,000 with Drive Planning.

“He cost me what I hoped was going to be a secure future for my family,” McLoughlin said of Linarducci. “I had recently sold my house to move in with my wife and I fell for the 10% interest and gave all of the proceeds of my house to Mr. Linarducci. I am mad that who I thought I could trust deceived me and now my family as well as many others are suffering from that fact.”

McLoughlin wants to see Linarducci and Drive Planning leadership held accountable.

“I am frustrated, angry, saddened and most of all disappointed,” said McLoughlin.

Because of Linarducci’s bankruptcy filing, the class action lawsuit can’t move forward against Linarducci as an individual.

The class action complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana, also names two of Linarducci’s Indiana firms-- Integrity Wealth Partners and Ducci Enterprise LLC.

A court has ruled the class action lawsuit can proceed against Integrity Wealth Partners LLC and Ducci Enterprise LLC.

Linarducci used those companies to solicit Drive Planning investments, according to the class action lawsuit.

At Linarducci’s urging, Rachel Williamson of Indiana invested $112,000 with Drive Planning in 2022, according to the complaint.

Linarducci violated the Indiana Securities Act by acting as an unregistered agent, according to the class action lawsuit filed by Williamson.

It seeks $5 million in damages.

“Gerry Linarducci, nor any of the agents who worked under or with him, were not registered to sell securities,” read the lawsuit.

WRTV Investigates asked the Indiana Secretary of State’s office if they’re looking into Linarducci and whether he is registered in Indiana.

“Indiana Securities Division records do not show Gerardo Lorenzo Linarducci to be currently registered in Indiana as an investment advisor, loan broker, investment broker-dealer or agent,” said Lindsey Eaton, communications director at the Secretary of State, in an email. “The Securities Division does not comment on investigation and law enforcement activities.”

Drive Planning LLC is in receivership

The SEC’s case against Drive Planning and Burkhalter is still pending.

Currently, Drive Planning is in receivership, which is when a court appoints a representative called a receiver to take control of a company’s assets including bank accounts.

Kenneth Murena is the receiver for Drive Planning.

The website driveplanningreceivership.com is set up to communicate with thousands of impacted investors.

According to court documents filed in June 2025, the receiver is seeking Linarducci’s Geist Reservoir mansion, saying it was purchased using misappropriated investor funds of Drive Planning, LLC.

Court documents filed on behalf of Murena say Drive Planning transferred $1.92 million for the purchase of Linarducci’s Geist home.

“Drive Planning defrauded thousands of innocent investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars and used a portion of their funds, earmarked for investment in Drive Planning’s real estate acceleration loan or tax lien programs, to purchase the Linarducci Property,” read court documents.

Linarducci has not responded to emails and phone calls from WRTV seeking comment.

“The Receiver has attempted in good faith to resolve this matter with Mr. Linarducci, including discussions with his attorney and demands for payment or turnover of the property, all of which have been unsuccessful,” read the June 2025 court filing.

WRTV has also contacted Linarducci’s bankruptcy attorney, and we are still waiting to hear back.

In March 2025, Linarducci launched Eye Can Coaching, LLC, a professional speaking and coaching business.

In April 2025, the SEC reached a partial settlement with Burkhalter in which Burkhalter is prohibited from acting as an officer or director of any company registered with the SEC.

Burkhalter did not admit or deny the allegations in the partial settlement.

Last year, attorneys for Burkhalter said he denies the allegations.

"While we cannot disclose specific details about the matter, Mr. Burkhalter cooperated with the SEC in submitting the receivership and preliminary injunction orders to the Court," read the attorney statement. "Mr. Burkhalter denies the allegations contained in the SEC’s complaint and looks forward to quickly resolving this matter."

