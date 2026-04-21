Adam Krupp out as Indiana Department of Child Services director

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the state’s largest agencies has a new director—Jennifer Dorfmeyer.

As WRTV Investigates reported, DCS Director Adam Krupp has been taking a leave of absence since January 2026.

Last week, WRTV Investigates raised questions about a video Krupp made in which he touted a faith-based program as “safe.”

In the November 2025 video posted on the Refuge Girls Academy’s Facebook, Krupp was seated at his desk at the Indiana Department of Child Services.

“I want to encourage everyone to come out Saturday night, 6 o’clock, to support the Refuge, part of the teen challenge program, where putting hope within reach for teenage girls is part of a safe, faith-based residential program that exists right here in the community,” said Krupp in the video. “Can’t wait to see everybody Saturday as we share more about the mission, the need right here in Boone County and talk about ways you can help.”

Nine women filed a federal lawsuit on April 8 against Central Indiana Teen Challenge, which is currently operating under the name The Refuge Girls Academy.

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In a statement on his Facebook page, Adam Krupp said he was on medical leave and that "DCS is in excellent hands during my absence."

WRTV WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney speaks with DCS Director Adam Krupp

Krupp was appointed by Governor Mike Braun a year ago.

Krupp's leave of absence was not related to discipline, according to the State Personnel Department.

"Adam Krupp has no discipline in his file and this leave of absence is not related to discipline," the department said in a statement.

Krupp oversaw a state agency tasked with investigating child abuse and neglect throughout Indiana.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve Hoosier children and families in Governor Braun's administration. This work has been deeply personal, and I am proud of the work our team has done and will continue to do on a daily basis for Indiana's most vulnerable. I am grateful to Governor Braun for the opportunity to continue serving Indiana by transitioning into a new role as special advisor to the Governor on child welfare related matters,” said Krupp in a statement released Tuesday. “Indiana's children deserve a system that is stable, compassionate, and relentlessly focused on their well-being; I look forward to being part of that vision moving forward.”

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Jennifer Dorfmeyer was acting as the current head of DCS during Krupp's absence.

“Indiana’s children are our future and our most precious resource. I am grateful for Adam Krupp’s service and the changes he has made to improve DCS. I have every confidence in Jennifer and her ability to lead this important work at such a critical agency,” said Gov. Mike Braun.

“Governor Braun believes Indiana’s children are our future and his support for DCS and our work is critical to protecting our most vulnerable. I am grateful the Governor has appointed me to this leadership role and am confident we will do great things together to serve Indiana’s families,” said Dorfmeyer.

The appointments are effective immediately.