AG Rokita warns of e-mail phishing scams targeting holiday shoppers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Attorney General’s office issued a warning Tuesday about scammers trying to steal Christmas.

Todd Rokita’s office is seeing an uptick in holiday-related scams, including email phishing scams in which the message claims to be from a store or shipping company.

The email might say your package has been delayed, or that there’s a problem with your order.

"It takes you to a fake website where it asks you to cover shipping charges, so it basically takes your money at that point or they ask for more personal information, so it's basically a phishing scam and they can do a lot of damage,” said Rokita. “Or, you click on the link and malware can be installed in your computer. As you know malware is the gateway to ransomware. So very devious scams that we're finding here."

Kara Kenney The Indiana Attorney General says you should do your research before buying or donating money, and closely read emails advertising holidays to make sure they’re from the companies they claim to represent rather than fraudsters.





During the holidays, many people are distracted, rushed, unsuspecting, and in a giving mood, which can make Hoosiers even more vulnerable to scams.

"This is a trend we are seeing across the country, so we want to make sure Hoosiers are aware,” Rokita said.

You should always go directly to your account or call a known customer service number, rather than clicking through an email.

The Indiana Attorney General says you should do your research before buying or donating money, and closely read emails advertising holidays to make sure they’re from the companies they claim to represent rather than fraudsters.

“Another thing to look for is up at the top, the URL, try to make sure it says https, the s stands for secure site or make sure it has that lock symbol on it,” Rokita said. “That can give you an additional layer of security.”

Rokita encourages consumers to file complaints at Indianaconsumer.com

The Attorney General’s office offered the following tips to protect yourself: