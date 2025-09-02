Asbestos found at Indianapolis federal building

INDIANAPOLIS— Asbestos has been discovered at an Indianapolis federal building that employs thousands of workers.

The 1.6 million square foot Major General Emmett J. Bean Federal Building is located on the Fort Benjamin Harrison campus and includes the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS), which processes debts and claims for the Department of Defense.

According to a July 11 email sent to staff, the site director says there is no risk to the safety and health of employees.

“During All Hands discussion on expanded space, we mentioned that carpet could not be removed without taking the next step and abating asbestos,” read the email to staff. “Yes, this building does contain asbestos. However, all asbestos containing material at the MGEJB Federal Center is fully encapsulated, which means it is completely covered so that it will not touch anything else.”

The email went on to say asbestos does not pose a threat “unless disturbed by sanding, grinding, chipping, etc., and becomes airborne so we are all safe in our work areas.”

One of the workers at the Emmett J. Bean Federal Building contacted WRTV Investigates about the asbestos, which, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), is a “dangerous substance that should be avoided.”

“Workers and others who breathed asbestos fibers over many years have developed asbestos-related cancer and noncancer diseases,” according to the CDC.“Breathing asbestos can cause tiny asbestos fibers to get stuck in the lungs and irritate lung tissues.”

WRTV contacted DFAS, which directed us to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), which is responsible for care and maintenance of the Bean Center.

“As is typical for buildings of this age, the Emmett J. Bean Federal Building has asbestos-containing materials (ACM) in certain locations. GSA keeps tenants and contractors working in the building informed annually about the status of the materials.

The space does not require remediation at this time. Asbestos-containing materials (ACM) are managed in-place and do not pose a threat as long as the condition of the material is intact and cannot crumble easily or become disturbed during a renovation.”

There have been no citations or incidents reported for any hazards related to asbestos exposure in the building.

When remediation is necessary, GSA strictly adheres to all relevant local, state, and federal regulations governing ACM maintenance, removal, and disposal. Only licensed and certified asbestos contractors are employed for this work.GSA is committed to health and safety, and we have followed all required protocols and properly tested the building to ensure the safety of its occupants.”

GSA has not answered questions from WRTV Investigates about how and when the asbestos was discovered.

WRTV Investigates contacted the U.S. Department of Labor, the federal agency responsible for inspecting and citing workplace safety issues.

“No inspection was conducted related to this complaint,” said Juan Rodriguez, DOL spokesperson, in an email to WRTV.

A spokesperson for the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) says the local union is looking into the matter.

