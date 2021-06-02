Ascension layoffs target tech support workers at St. Vincent Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Ascension St. Vincent, one of the state's top hospital systems and the the home of Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, is part of a major national layoff of technology support workers.

The hospital system confirmed about 100 associates will be impacted in Indiana with jobs going to India-based Tech M. The layoffs are scheduled to begin Aug. 8.

WRTV Investigates obtained the Zoom conference call officially breaking the news to employees in April.

"This was a complex decision to make because of the great team that we have in place," Ascension's Maryandra Walters said on the call.

Missouri-based Ascension sent a letter to Missouri state regulators on April 27 alerting them it planned to eliminate 651 jobs. They pointed out the employees in question are "predominately a remote workforce not based in Missouri that report to a location in St. Louis."

Ascension officials said the job losses could be lessened as workers can apply for open positions with them or the new company.

"Your dignity is top of mind to all of us," Walters said on the call.

The message comes at a difficult time for workers who told WRTV that others within Ascension in billing and customer service have also seen their jobs outsourced to other companies.

"We want to find more efficient ways to operate. I would like to emphasis that this decision is specifically not about you and the work that you are doing. It's about moving the organization forward to enable our transformation," Walters said on the call.

Ascension offered to pay for training and certifications in key areas saying it will not impact severance.

"Supporting our patients and communities we serve is our top priority and I'm confident that we can do this transition successfully together as one team," Walters said on the call.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has not yet been alerted of what is happening to Ascension's workers in Indiana. WRTV Investigates is waiting to find out if Ascension workers will receive extra training since their jobs are being outsourced.