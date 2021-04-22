Assistant Principal at North Central High School fired following investigation into former student's complaint

INDIANAPOLIS — An Assistant Principal at North Central High School has been fired amid allegations involving an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Washington Township Schools terminated Karon Wallace on April 12 after the district conducted an investigation regarding a report that surfaced on February 26.

“The report to the District stated that 12 years ago, while a teacher at North Central, Wallace had an inappropriate relationship with a former student,” said Ellen Rogers, a spokesperson for Washington Township Schools in an email to WRTV. “The District has received no allegations of inappropriate conduct between this former Assistant Principal and any other past or present student.”

Wallace was hired in 2005 and was earning a salary of $109,284 as Assistant Principal at North Central High School, records show.

Washington Township Schools sent a letter to parents on April 15 titled “Important Update from Administration to NC Families.”

“On February 26, 2021, Washington Township Schools received information in an email to the Superintendent, Dr. Woodson, from a former North Central student stating that the former student was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an unnamed teacher at North Central High School over 12 years ago,” read the letter to parents.

The February 26 report came just days after a WRTV Investigation into legal claims filed by former students alleging the district failed to stop teacher misconduct.

“The District immediately reached out to obtain more information, and was initially unsuccessful,” read the letter to parents. “Through persistence the District gained the additional information on March 15, 2021, identifying the teacher as a then-current Assistant Principal at North Central High School.”

Within one hour of obtaining the additional information from the former student, the assistant principal was placed on paid administrative leave, and an investigation commenced, read the letter.

“The District began the termination process mandated by Indiana law, which affords the administrator the opportunity to present a response, including a full hearing before the Board of Education,” read the letter to parents. “Since the Assistant Principal elected not to request a Board hearing, the termination of his employment was final on April 12, 2021, as required by Indiana law.”

The district informed law enforcement and the Indiana Department of Education of these allegations.

WRTV has contacted Indianapolis Metro Police and IDOE to find out if they’re investigating.

As of now, no criminal charges have been filed against Wallace, and WRTV is working to get a response from him.

In its letter to parents, Washington Township Schools urged parents and students to report their concerns using SafeSchools alert system via text or phone 317-672-0613, email 1217@ALERT1.US, or website https://msdwt-in.safeschoolsalert.com/ [msdwt-in.safeschoolsalert.com].

“The District maintains its commitment to encouraging a culture where reports are made and victims know that Washington Township Schools stands with all victims,” read the letter to parents. “Please remember that we do have ongoing access to counseling in each of our schools for all students and we encourage any student to access these services and resources as needed.”

