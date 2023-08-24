Attorney General sues concrete businesses for "deceptive" practices following WRTV Investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Attorney General’s office has filed a lawsuit against two Indianapolis concrete businesses WRTV Investigates first exposed back in February.

WRTV Investigates told you complaints were mounting against Quest Concrete and Quest Exteriors from customers who say the businesses took their money and did not do the work promised.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit August 8 against Quest Concrete, Quest Exteriors and Mike Gossett who “controlled and directed the affairs” of the businesses.

It lists 34 different customers who claim they paid for work, but never received a refund even though the work was not finished.

The state is seeking $156,006.81 in restitution for consumers plus civil penalties.

WRTV Investigates has spoken with many of the customers listed in the lawsuit, including Brandon Seitz in Carmel, who said he paid $2,387 to Quest Concrete to get his sidewalk fixed.

"We kept being told, you're on the list. We'll get to you and then, they didn't,” said Seitz. “We thought the only thing we can do is to report this to the Attorney General's office, the Better Business Bureau and to call you."

Our previous investigations showed we tried to speak with the companies’ leadership, with no luck.

PREVIOUS | Complaints mount against concrete company

The state’s lawsuit alleges Quest Concrete and Quest Exteriors repeatedly entered into contracts with consumers, failed to complete the work, and did not provide refunds despite claiming they were “bonded and insured.”

The lawsuit alleges the companies violated the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act and the Senior Consumer Protection Act.

It alleges Quest Concrete and Quest Exteriors committed “unfair, abusive and deceptive acts, omissions, and practices in connection with consumer transactions.”

WRTV Investigates spoke with customers Thursday who are hopeful they will get some money back.

However, they’re not holding their breath because they received letters from law firm ICE Miller saying Quest Concrete closed in December 2022 and is essentially out of money.

WRTV Investigates reached out Thursday to representatives for Quest Concrete and Quest Exteriors and we are still waiting to hear back.

