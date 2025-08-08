Audit: Ex-Henry County park superintendent altered invoices to Walmart and Amazon

HENRY COUNTY—State auditors say a former park superintendent is on the hook for $21,498 in taxpayer money.

Casey Bevans served as the park superintendent at Memorial Park, the only county park in Henry County, from June 27, 2022, until her termination on January 29, 2025.

According to an audit just released by the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA), Bevans is accused of altering invoices paid to Amazon and Walmart using park funds.

The altered invoices indicated purchases of lights, equipment and vehicle repair parts but auditors found the money was actually used for food, clothing, Apple AirPods, PlayStation 5 Games, toys, a coffee table, a cookware set, decorations and gift cards.

State auditors say they were initially contacted about Bevans in September 2024 after a discrepancy was found involving invoices related to a portable toilet rental.

County officials contacted the vendor, who revealed Bevans rented tables for her own wedding.

When confronted with the discrepancy, Bevans said the vendor was supposed to bill her separately, not the park’s account, and Bevans paid the invoice.

In the fall of 2024, auditors did not find any other missing funds or allegations, so it did not do any further investigation.

On January 21, 2025, the SBOA was contacted again regarding potentially fraudulent invoices submitted by Bevans.

The state of Indiana incurred additional costs for investigating the case, totaling $9,118.

WRTV Investigates contacted Bevans for comment and we are waiting to hear back.

The audit was forwarded to the Henry County Prosecutor who will determine if criminal charges will be filed.

WRTV Investigates contacted the prosecutor and we have not heard back.

Auditors also pointed out a lack of internal controls including that Bevans was the only one who had access to the Amazon Business and Walmart credit card accounts.

Also, the county auditor’s office did not make sure itemized vendor invoices were attached with all accounts payable vouchers.

“The failure to establish these internal controls enabled misstatements and irregularities to go undetected,” read the audit.

In a written response to SBOA, Henry County Auditor Debra Walker said the park’s five-member Board of Trustees will now independently review and approve each claim that is submitted by the superintendent for payment.

“The Board will require that each claim include all supporting documentation itemizing the charges,” said Walker in her response. “The separate Amazon charge account and the separate Walmart charge account for Henry County Memorial Park have each been closed.”

The audit asks Bevans to repay $21,498 in public funds.

