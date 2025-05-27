Audit: Ex-trustee racked up $1.1M in personal expenses on township credit card

COLUMBUS — The former Columbus Township Trustee used the township credit to rack up $1.1 million in personal expenses, including alcohol, meals, groceries, home improvement, cannabis, travel and school tuition, according to an audit just released by the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA).

Benjamin P. Jackson served as the trustee from July 1, 2013, until he resigned on November 22, 2024, amid an investigation by Indiana State Police and SBOA.

No criminal charges have been filed against Jackson.

However, the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.

“At this time, the prosecutor‘s office is reviewing the reports from the SBOA and ISP as well as exploring whether these charges are best pursued at the state level or by federal authorities,” said Lindsey Holden-Kay, Bartholomew County Prosecutor, in an email to WRTV.

According to the 51-page audit, SBOA received an anonymous tip in October 2024 regarding Jackson misusing the township credit card.

Records show Jackson used the township credit card for personal expenses from 2016 through 2024.

Among the top expenses:



Travel- $657,831

Retail- $150,078

Tuition/School- $90,915

Utilities- $39,913

Meals- $31,306

Vehicle- $27,036

Grocery- $23,596

Home improvement- $18,990

Some of the travel expenses include trips to the spa, alcohol, hotel/resort, airfare, and entertainment to locations like Disney World, San Diego, Miami, Germany and Australia.

SBOA Report Images from Ben Jackson's social media are included in the SBOA report

The audit found Jackson charged travel expenses for his wife and three adult children on the township credit card.

When interviewed in December 2024 by SBOA and ISP, Jackson said he would pay the credit card statements, and no other employee would review the statements.

“Jackson provided that in January of 2020, he lied to Township employees that he was a keynote speaker at a homelessness conference in Australia,” read the audit. “He confirmed that there was no conference that he attended. When asked, Jackson said he took the trip because he wanted to visit Australia.”

SBOA noted a lack of internal controls within the township, including the lack of another employee reviewing Jackson’s credit card purchases.

“This allowed Jackson to make personal purchases on the credit card without being detected,” read the audit.

The township has updated its internal controls as of May 14, 2025, including:



Trustee, Chief Deputy and Fire Chief must maintain records of monthly charges via document showing dates and reasons and items purchased and present these documents to the Trustee for review

These documents are then presented to the Clerk to reconcile with credit card statements. These records are then copied and presented to the board members with the financial report during the next monthly meeting.

WRTV Investigates contacted Jackson for comment, and we are still waiting to hear back.

WRTV Investigates has also contacted the Indiana State Police. The audit says they are still investigating.

Click here to read the full audit.