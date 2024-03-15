Avoid charity scams following damage from March storms

INDIANAPOLIS— The devastating images out of Delaware and Randolph county will prompt many people to donate money to storm victims.

But the Better Business Bureau recommends doing your due diligence before you open your wallet.

Many scammers will use the natural disaster as an opportunity to take your money.

Be careful of anyone going door to door or soliciting donations on social media, including online fundraisers like GoFundMe.

Consider it a red flag if the charity is vague about what they will do with the money or if they pressure you to donate immediately.

“A credible organization seeking donations is not going to want it right in the moment,” said Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana. “They will understand if you need to research. So pressure to give right away might be an indication you want to pause."

Adamany said charity scams are difficult to track.



“It’s harder to identify because unlike when you’re giving money to a business and you’re receiving a product or a service in return, you’re not going to get that when it comes to the charity,” said Adamany. “So that’s why it’s really important to do your due diligence and that they’re actually going to do good with it.”

If you want to help storm victims, you can donate to the Community Foundation of Randolph County.

WRTV Investigates checked their tax forms, and found they are a legitimate nonprofit (501c3) organization.

Better Business Bureau Tips To Avoid Charity Scam