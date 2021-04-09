Avon girls basketball coach cleared of criminal wrongdoing after police investigation

AVON — The Avon High School head girls basketball coach has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing after a nearly three-month investigation by the Avon Police Department.

“Criminal charges are not being filed related to this case,” read a police report obtained by WRTV Investigates on Friday.

The Avon Community School Corporation told WRTV on Jan. 18 that it placed Corie West on administrative leave from her coaching responsibilities.

“Our policy prohibits us from further commenting on personnel issues,” read the Jan. 18 statement. “Athletic Director Brad Holsinger has assigned the assistant coaches to assume full coaching responsibilities. Our student athletes are our highest priority, and we want them to finish the remainder of the season with the best experience possible.”

According to documents obtained by WRTV Investigates, the Avon Police Department began investigating on Jan. 19 after it received a complaint about possible inappropriate physical and verbal contact between Coach West and a player.

“The allegation was reported immediately by the school corporation to law enforcement,” read the police narrative.

As part of the investigation, the player, identified in the report as “Victim #1”, was interviewed by a child advocate at Susie’s Place on Jan. 20.

The player said that West had made a comment about breast size and made other comments about her relationships and sexuality.

According to the police report, “Victim #1” said West did not touch her in a sexual manner and that there had been no sexual contact between West and herself.

“Victim #1 was asked if there was any touching that made her uncomfortable and she stated there was not,” read the report.

On Jan. 20, Avon Police obtained West’s cell phone and a search warrant was secured to collect data from the phone.

Police looked at texts, audio, documents, emails, photos and other data and found nothing of a criminal nature on the West’s cell phone, according to the police report.

As part of its investigation, Avon police also interviewed at least eight people as part of its investigation including school employees and students.

“I briefed Deputy Prosecutor Christine Archer on the circumstances of the case and she advised there was not probable cause to indicate criminal conduct had occurred,” read the police narrative. “Criminal charges are not being filed related to this case.”

West is still on administrative leave with the school corporation.

It’s unclear what the status is of the district’s investigation into West.

“There are no updates to report,” said Kevin Carr, a spokesperson for the school corporation on April 8.

WRTV Investigates has been unable to get a statement from Corie West.