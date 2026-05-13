Battery charge filed against Detroit lacrosse player following incident at Carmel High School

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) — A Michigan man is facing a felony battery charge after Carmel police say he punched a high school lacrosse player after a game.

The incident happened on May 2, just after the Carmel High School v. Detroit Country Day School game.

The Carmel victim, who is a juvenile, was running to celebrate with teammates after the game when Luke Fisher, 18, “stepped towards him and punched him in the left temple with his left fist,” court documents say.

Court documents allege the punch “was delivered with so much force that it caused his head to snap back and forth in a whiplash like motion.”

The Carmel player was evaluated by school training staff and advised he failed their concussion protocol, court documents allege.

The alleged victim told his parents that it “hurt to think.”

The Carmel teen was transported to a hospital where doctors confirmed he had sustained a concussion.

It was noted in the medical release paperwork that the Carmel player complained of headaches and being foggy, records allege.

Hamilton County prosecutors filed a Battery charge against Luke Fisher on May 11.

Hamilton County prosecutor Joshua Kocher said Hamilton County is a mecca for youth sports, and it’s their job to keep everyone safe.

“We take keeping everyone safe very seriously, and we do not tolerate this kind of unnecessary violence,” said Kocher. “When tensions run high in sporting events, that doesn’t justify hurting someone or an opponent.”

A warrant has been issued for Fisher’s arrest.

WRTV Investigates contacted Detroit Country Day School, but we have not yet received a response.

When WRTV Investigates called the school, the person who answered hung up when Kara Kenney identified herself as a reporter.

A spokesperson for Carmel Clay Schools said they are aware of the incident but are not involved in legal proceedings.