BBB, Attorney General warn of ticket scams ahead of NBA All Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau and the Indiana Attorney General’s Office both issued warnings Wednesday about possible scams aimed at fans looking to attend NBA All Star events.

First of all, make sure you pay close attention to which website you’re using to purchase tickets.

Many people click on websites through social media or through a search engine, but they are not necessarily valid ticket sellers or resellers.

It’s a red flag if the price of the tickets seems too good to be true, according to Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana.

“You want to go through a reputable vendor, so they want to be a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers and you can check for that at VerifiedTicketSource.com,” said Adamany.

Adamany said beware of any tickets for sale on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or similar sites.

“I'd be weary of being sought out online so social media,” said Adamany. “You might have a friend post saying they have tickets, but they could be hacked. So even if you know them you want to be careful of who they say they are. "

The Better Business Bureau also offers these tips:



Review the policies before making a purchase. You should only buy tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the transaction terms and how you will be refunded if the tickets are fake. Also, if the tickets are unavailable immediately, the reseller should disclose when the tickets will ship or be available for pickup.

Buy tickets with a credit card. Using a credit card helps protect you if the tickets are not as promised. Watch out for resellers who ask for unusual payment methods, such as sending gift cards or wiring money. This is a red flag. Learn more about payment types and how to protect yourself.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office also offers the following tips to consumers looking to take part in NBA All Star weekend.